Who participated and who didn't during Tennessee's Senior Day festivites

Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) before a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) before a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
With Saturday marking the final game inside Neyland Stadium this season, Tennessee hosted Senior Day.

However, due to the additional year of eligibility granted from the Covid pandemic, some seniors have the opportunity to return for an extra year despite completing their senior campaign.

While participation in the event does not guarantee they will not return, it can give an indication on where their mind is as the season winds down.

Here is who did and who didn't go through the ceremony despite their senior status.

Seniors who participated
Player Position Extra year of eligibility?

Jaylen McCollough

DB

NO

Dee Williams

RS/WR

NO

Kamal Hadden

DB

NO

Aaron Beasley

LB

NO

Joe Milton III

QB

NO

Ramel Keyton

WR

NO

Charles Campbell

K

NO

Roman Harrison

DL

NO

McCallan Castles

TE

NO

Jeremiah Crawford

OL

NO

John Campbell Jr.

OL

NO

Ollie Lane

OL

NO

Jacob Warren

TE

NO

Kurrott Garland

DL

NO

Omarr Norman-Lott

DL

YES

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

DB

YES

Jabari Small

RB

YES

Warren Burrell

DB

YES

Brandon Turnage

DB

YES

Tyler Baron

DL

YES

Elijah Simmons

DL

YES

Wesley Walker

DB

YES

Kwauze Garland

LB

YES

Bru McCoy

WR

YES

Michael Bittner

WR

YES

Omari Thomas

DL

YES

Isaac Green

DL

YES

Parker Ball

OL

YES

Gaston Moore

QB

YES
Seniors who did NOT participate
Player Position Extra year of eligibility?

Doneiko Slaughter

DB

YES

Tamarion McDonald

DB

YES

Matthew Salansky

LS

YES

Cooper Mays

OL

YES

Dayne Davis

OL

YES

Jackson Lampley

OL

YES

Javontez Spraggins

OL

YES

Keenan Pili

LB

Possible RS

