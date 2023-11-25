Who participated and who didn't during Tennessee's Senior Day festivites
With Saturday marking the final game inside Neyland Stadium this season, Tennessee hosted Senior Day.
However, due to the additional year of eligibility granted from the Covid pandemic, some seniors have the opportunity to return for an extra year despite completing their senior campaign.
While participation in the event does not guarantee they will not return, it can give an indication on where their mind is as the season winds down.
Here is who did and who didn't go through the ceremony despite their senior status.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
|Player
|Position
|Extra year of eligibility?
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
DB
|
NO
|
Dee Williams
|
RS/WR
|
NO
|
Kamal Hadden
|
DB
|
NO
|
Aaron Beasley
|
LB
|
NO
|
Joe Milton III
|
QB
|
NO
|
Ramel Keyton
|
WR
|
NO
|
Charles Campbell
|
K
|
NO
|
Roman Harrison
|
DL
|
NO
|
McCallan Castles
|
TE
|
NO
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
OL
|
NO
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
OL
|
NO
|
Ollie Lane
|
OL
|
NO
|
Jacob Warren
|
TE
|
NO
|
Kurrott Garland
|
DL
|
NO
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
DL
|
YES
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
DB
|
YES
|
Jabari Small
|
RB
|
YES
|
Warren Burrell
|
DB
|
YES
|
Brandon Turnage
|
DB
|
YES
|
Tyler Baron
|
DL
|
YES
|
Elijah Simmons
|
DL
|
YES
|
Wesley Walker
|
DB
|
YES
|
Kwauze Garland
|
LB
|
YES
|
Bru McCoy
|
WR
|
YES
|
Michael Bittner
|
WR
|
YES
|
Omari Thomas
|
DL
|
YES
|
Isaac Green
|
DL
|
YES
|
Parker Ball
|
OL
|
YES
|
Gaston Moore
|
QB
|
YES
|Player
|Position
|Extra year of eligibility?
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
DB
|
YES
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
DB
|
YES
|
Matthew Salansky
|
LS
|
YES
|
Cooper Mays
|
OL
|
YES
|
Dayne Davis
|
OL
|
YES
|
Jackson Lampley
|
OL
|
YES
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
OL
|
YES
|
Keenan Pili
|
LB
|
Possible RS
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––