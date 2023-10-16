The Tennessee specialists and edge rusher were named the SEC Special Teams Player and Defensive Defensive Lineman of the Week, respectively.

Two defining performances from Dee Williams and James Pearce Jr. in Tennessee 's 20-13 win over Texas A&M last Saturday earned recognition on Monday.

Williams downed a Jackson Ross punt inside the 1-yard line, pinning the Texas A&M offense back against its own end zone, which led to a quick three-and-out for the Vols' defense.

On the ensuing punt, Williams returned the ball 39 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee the lead for good midway through the third quarter. It was Williams' first touchdown return this season.

"Man, that's a huge momentum swing play," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Offensively, we had gotten the ball on the plus side of it and hadn't gotten anything out of it there in the last couple of drives. So a huge turning point in the football game."

Pearce continued a dominant sophomore campaign, headlining a suffocating defensive performance that led to Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson being sacked twice along with five tackles for loss and just 54 rushing yards.

Pearce totaled three tackles, one sack and two TFL.

It is the second time this season that Pearce has been named player of the week by the league after accounting for a two sacks and two TFL in the Vols' 41-20 win over South Carolina on Oct. 2.

“James is a great football player. He’s still not anywhere near what he’s gonna be. He’s gonna continue to get better, needs to continue to get better every week. But he’s starting to mature and be the same competitor, relentless, every single rep. But it’s all of those guys together. There’s not just one guy that you can slide, you can chip. It’s all of those guys up front operating and functioning as one. If it’s just one, you can do things from a protection standpoint to try to limit a guy.

"It’s all of those guys compete in the way that they did. He had a great game, but man, everybody that stepped up there looked like they competed extremely hard tonight.”

Tennessee will look to carry its momentum into a critical two-game road stretch that beings with No. 11 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.