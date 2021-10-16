10 names to know as Vols host big recruiting weekend on Rocky Top

Tennessee is set to host a massive recruiting weekend as Ole Miss rolls into town. Volquest dives into the list of potential visitors to give you a look at what you should be keeping an eye on. Here are 10 names that we are keeping an eye on:

Fresh off his visit to Texas A&M last weekend, Nolen will look at another bigtime atmosphere this weekend. It's going to be loud as he makes his first trip across town for a game during the Josh Heupel era. The Aggies put their best foot forward last weekend and now Tennessee has a chance to impress as well. The Vols continue to be a team near the top for Nolen.

Tennessee continues to surge for the East Carolina commitment. He was in town last weekend and it's not shocking to see him return, but even we are surprised it's back to back weekends. Webb is rangy and has good speed which is a big characteristic that Heupel and company look for at the receiver position.

Jackson is the unquestioned leader of the 2022 class and having him on scene for this game is big considering most of the committed players are going to be in town. He can also work on a good group of 2023s that are in town this weekend.

The son of NFL veteran Rodney Harrison is back for a second consecutive weekend and this time he will hit campus with a fresh Tennessee offer. The Vols love the long corner after seeing him in person last week. They pulled the trigger after that visit and offered the Liberty commitment, but they aren't the only ones. They have all the momentum as he weighs how loyal he will be to the Flames.

The top player in the state for 2023 comes to town again with his brother and Vol commitment Elijah Herring. Tennessee is in an incredible spot for the Riverdale standout. He continues to hear from Georgia and several others, but most signs point toward orange and the moment. This weekend and others like it will help the Vols close this one out.

One player that has yet to make his way to Knoxville since Heupel and company arrived is Shamar Porter of Ensworth. That is set to change today as the Nashville native is scheduled to be in town. Tennessee loves his game and what he brings to the table. Tonight could be a nice 'Hello!" for the Vols to Porter.

The Karns junior is rolling up the yards and touchdowns. Tennessee continues to be the team to beat in his recruitment, but the Vols would be well served to get this one done sooner than later. Other schools are bound to come calling as Bishop has spent most of this season at the top of the rushing stats nationally. The elusive tailback has given his team a home playoff game for just the second time in school history.

LT Overton has been to Rocky Top a couple of times since Heupel arrived on the scene. He was here for the spring game and now is coming back for the real thing. The teammate of Mo Clipper is taking the long approach and he likes Rodney Garner. The development that Tennessee has shown on the defensive line is something that Overton has taken notice of as college football's elite chase the Milton product.

Taylor continues to shine for McKenzie High in all phases. The dynamic athlete impressed Tennessee at camp earlier this summer and that hasn't changed as he has gotten into his junior season. Taylor likes the Vols and Ole Miss so it's not shocking to see him come to this game as Heupel looks for more dynamic players on both sides of the ball.