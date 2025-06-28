Tennessee football makes top list of schools for 2027 4-star tight end

Luke Brewer , a four-star and No. 8 tight end in the cycle, listed the Vols as one of his 12 finalists.

Tennessee football has made the cut for one of the best tight ends in the 2027 class.

Brewer did clarify that the list of 12 schools is his current top 12, but his recruitment is still completely open.

"At this time my recruitment is still 100 percent open, but with that being said I have came out with this list based on feel, fit and the effort put in to making these talks with coaches," Brewer wrote. "Not saying this is set in stone but as of right now let’s roll"

Brewer is from Norwalk, Iowa, giving him close proximity to Iowa and Iowa State, who both appear in his top 12. He also ranks as the No. 103 player in the 2027 class.

He picked up his offer from Tennessee back in August of 2024. This made the Vols one of the early teams to identify him and extend an offer.

The Vols currently hold 11 commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 34 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda, edge rusher Zach Groves and linebacker Kedric Golston II.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, safety KJ McClain and offensive lineman Edward Baker. Unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace