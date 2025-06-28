COMMIT ALERT: In-state 3-star ATH commits to Tennessee football

2026 athlete Zaydyn Anderson has committed to Tennessee football.

Tennessee football has made it a priority to recruit within the borders of their home state and explosive local athlete Zaydyn Anderson is no exception to the philosophy. The Greeneville High School product made the short trip to Knoxville last weekend to complete his official visit and get a deeper look at his fit with the Vols program. It is safe to say that visit answered his questions and left him confident in the direction of the program as he has now committed to Tennessee. "I grew up in Tennessee," Anderson said. "This is just a huge opportunity and I love the staff." TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The official visit presented Anderson the opportunity to gain an authentic look at who the coaching staff truly is from the people who can give the answer to that question the best: the players. "The official visit was great. It was different this time spending time with the team." Past the players, he kept building on his current relationship with secondary coach Willie Martinez at a personal level outside of the sport of football he told VolReport.

When it did come time to talk about football, Martinez completed a deep dive into the film to show how and where he could fit in to what they do on defense in the secondary. "We watched my film on how they play defense, showing me where I can fit in, and how they play." Standing around 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with blazing speed, he certainly has the physical traits one looks for in a cornerback at the SEC level. Additionally, he had picked up legit interest on the offensive side of the ball from other programs partly due to his ball skills and it is clear to see the potential that Anderson holds. Head coach Josh Heupel echoed the sentiment that he would fit in their defensive schemes with the traits he possesses. "Heupel talked with me about my length and athleticism."

Embed content not available