COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star ATH Legend Bey chooses Tennessee football

Bey is listed as an athlete on Rivals , but the Vols see the Texas native as a slot receiver at the next level.

The Vols had Bey on an official visit two weeks ago, and it appears they sealed the deal during that visit, as there began rumbles that a wide receiver had committed during that weekend.

2026 four-star ATH Legend Bey has decided to leave a state with rich football tradition and head east once high school is over. Bey has announced his commitment to Tennessee .

The Vols continue their red-hot run on the recruiting trail, going into the Lone Star state and plucking a coveted athlete.

Bey, listed as an athlete has had multiple schools recruiting him for various positions, although many are projecting the coveted four-star as a slot receiver.

Texas A&M have been viewed as a, if not the front runner for Bey. That was until a couple of weeks ago with the North Forney student-athlete took an official visit to Tennessee.

Bey was on campus with targets such as Tristen Keys, Chris Stewart, and committed five-star QB Faizon Brandon.

"I'm just looking at the feeling right now," Bey said of the visit. According to the Texas native, the Vols really helped themselves during the visit, as there was some catching up to do.

Bey has spent many years playing quarterback and admitted that he's debated with himself on whether or not to change positions, and the trust Bey has in Kelsey Pope seems to have helped the dilemma.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee football lands long-time offensive line target

"I've been playing quarterback my whole life, but I know I can switch my position, and I trust Coach Pope, and the coaching staff."

Josh Heupel also jumped in to get involved, and that moved the needle for the Vols after Bey got to connect with the head man and get a good reading on him.

"He's one of the guys; I like him. He's real. He's not like, a coach that's intimidating, he's a real cool coach that you want to be around," Bey said.

Now, the talented slot will have the next three to four years to spend around Coach Heupel, picking his brain and developing under his leadership.

The recruiting hot streak of the Vols continues.