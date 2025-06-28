What are the odds Tennessee football will be in the playoff conversation?

Will Tennessee football make a push back to the College Football Playoffs this upcoming season?
Will the Vols even be in the playoff conversation for an at-large bid?
KFord Ratings attempts to answer exactly that latter question with an interesting projection. The model looks at every FBS team and gives a percent chance that they'll be in the 'discussion' for an at-large bid.
The percentage isn't to make the playoffs, but to be in talks of making it.
Tennessee clocks in with the 11th-best odds in the country at 66%. To be in the discussion, you'd think that means at least nine wins if not 10.
This is good for the sixth-best percentage among teams in the SEC. The only teams above UT are No. 1 Texas (93%), No. 2 Alabama (89%), No. 3 Georgia (88%), No. 7 LSU (79%) and No. 10 Ole Miss (66%).
Other SEC teams inside the top 25 are No. 14 South Carolina (40%), No. 15 Oklahoma (37%), No. 16 Texas A&M (37%), No. 18 Florida (30%), No. 19 Missouri (23%) and No. 20 Auburn (22%).
SEC teams outside the top 25 are No. 42 Arkansas (2%), No. 45 Kentucky (2%), No. 58 Vanderbilt (1%) and No. 69 Mississippi State (<1%). Tennessee will play all four of those teams this upcoming season.
Other teams ahead of the Vols that aren't inside the conference are No. 4 Ohio State (84%), No. 5 Penn State (81%), No. 6 Oregon (81%), No. 8 Notre Dame (78%) and No. 9 Clemson (67%).
Tennessee's non-conference opponents come in at less than 1% for all three FBS teams. Syracuse is at No. 61, UAB at No. 121 and New Mexico State at No. 124. ETSU is not listed since it is in the FCS.
