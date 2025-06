What are the odds Tennessee football will be in the playoff conversation?

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) makes a catch during a game between Florida and Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Will Tennessee football make a push back to the College Football Playoffs this upcoming season? Will the Vols even be in the playoff conversation for an at-large bid? KFord Ratings attempts to answer exactly that latter question with an interesting projection. The model looks at every FBS team and gives a percent chance that they'll be in the 'discussion' for an at-large bid. The percentage isn't to make the playoffs, but to be in talks of making it. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings