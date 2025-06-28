What are the odds Tennessee football will be in the playoff conversation?

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) makes a catch during a game between Florida and Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Will Tennessee football make a push back to the College Football Playoffs this upcoming season? Will the Vols even be in the playoff conversation for an at-large bid? KFord Ratings attempts to answer exactly that latter question with an interesting projection. The model looks at every FBS team and gives a percent chance that they'll be in the 'discussion' for an at-large bid. The percentage isn't to make the playoffs, but to be in talks of making it. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

