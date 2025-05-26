100 games in 100 days: Vols stun Alabama with late surge in ‘83

Editor’s note: This is a daily series revisiting 100 past Tennessee football games ahead of the Vols’ season opener against Syracuse on Aug. 30 in Atlanta. It is not a ranking of games .

Dale Jones locked eyes with Greg Richardson.

The Alabama wide receiver had just gotten the ball and was heading toward Jones, the Tennessee linebacker who had just come off of a block and was playing the blitz.

But Jones changed course when he saw Richardson. He buried him for a 12-yard loss and the Vols were going to get the ball back in the waning minutes of a tie game at Legion Field on Oct. 15, 1983.

Tennessee trailed by two scores in the third quarter. That was expected. The Vols drew even in the fourth. That wasn’t.

But here they were, on the turf of the “Football Capital of the South,” a place Tennessee hadn’t beaten its biggest rival in since 1969, with a chance thanks to Jones’ stop.

Then it came down to another Jones: Johnnie. On third-and-4 from the Vols’ own 34, Johnnie Jones took a pitch from Alan Cockrell.

Johnnie Jones raced 66 yards, untouched, dodging the finger tips of Freddie Robinson at the goal line for the go-ahead score.

Tennessee won, 41-34 in a triumph as exhilarating as the one the Vols claimed in Knoxville to end an 11-game losing skid in the series.