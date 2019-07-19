WHO'S BACK?

The Vols return Dominique Wood-Anderson, Austin Pope, Jacob Warren, Andrew Craig and Princeton Fant.

Wood-Anderson is the Vols most talented tight end and is expected to be one of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s biggest weapons this season. Wood-Anderson had 17 catches for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns a year ago. Wood-Anderson has also had one of the best off-seasons of any offensive player.

Pope was used more as an h-back a year ago. Pope had one catch a season ago playing in 11 games and starting two. Andrew Craig played in 11 games, while Jacob Warren redshirted. Princeton Fans played running back last year logging 3 carries before moving to tight end this off-season.

WHO'S NEW?

Tennessee signed two tight ends in Jackson Lowe and Sean Brown. Both are different body types weighing over 250 pounds. Signing both was a clear emphasis on getting bigger and more physical at the position.

BY THE NUMBERS Column 1 Column 2 18 total number of catches from the tight end spot last season 43 number catches by Jim Chaney’s tight ends at Georgia last season 41 Tennessee record for catches by a tight end in a single season

BIGGEST STRENGTH?

Dominique Wood-Anderson is expected to be one of Chaney’s biggest weapons. The 265-pound tight end can flex out as a receiver. He can line up as a h-back or as a tight end.

Wood-Anderson is in a contract year and is much more motivated which is why he’s had one of the best off-seasons of anyone.

With six tight ends on the roster it’s a deep position in terms of bodies.

BIGGEST CONCERN?