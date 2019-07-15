SEC Media Days typically, albeit unofficially, signals the end of college football’s offseason, and Jeremy Pruitt & Co., will take center stage on Tuesday, Day 2 of the event.

Here’s a quick primer on Tennessee’s appearance.

WHEN WILL TENNESSEE TAKE CENTER STAKE?

Pruitt is slated to speak in the main hall between 1:30-5:30 p.m. The Vols are in the afternoon session with Texas A&M, as Tennessee’s head coach is currently slated to speak after Jimbo Fisher. Pruitt’s entire remarks will be televised live on the SEC Network.

WHO IS COMING?

Tennessee’s trio of player representatives were unsurprising, as Pruitt opted to go with a pair of defensive leaders in Darrell Taylor and Daniel Bituli and then the face of the team in quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Taylor and Bituli both had strong springs and earned praise from Pruitt on how they've improved in advance of their senior seasons. Both are fairly reserved in front of cameras but will represent UT well.

For Guarantano, this is a big moment for the former blue-chip quarterback recruit.

Last season, Pruitt would hardly say anything complimentary about his starting quarterback but he changed that tune dramatically this spring, and the redshirt junior quarterback began meeting regularly with the media.

WHAT WILL PRUITT SAY?

Pruitt handled his baptism at SEC Media Days well a year ago, deftly giving recruiting shoutouts to future Vols like Darnell Wright, Wanya Morris and Quavaris Crouch. He also navigated a faux controversy surrounding Aaron Murray' comments with some humor and candor. In truth, Pruitt’s SEC Media Days appearance last summer was the best he’d been in front of microphones since becoming Tennessee’s head coach. He had his ups and downs during the season, but this spring, Pruitt was again much more comfortable with the media.

The second-year head coach will never be confused with some of his more verbose colleagues, but Pruitt is likely to tell folks just how much he likes this team.

He'll address Tennessee's changes at both coordinator spots, he’ll answer questions about Trey Smith’s health and Guarantano’s ascension. Aside from allegedly trying to poach players from Missouri, there isn’t really anything controversial for Pruitt to discuss on Tuesday. He could toss in a zinger about the NCAA's delayed rulings on both Aubrey Solomon and Deangelo Gibbs' transfer waivers.

Mostly, Pruitt is bound to talk about the growth he’s seen in his team this offseason and how he expects that to translate into wins in Year 2.



WHERE WILL TENNESSEE GET PICKED?

While Phil Steele and ESPN’s FPI are fairly optimistic about Tennessee this year, I still expect most media members to go Brent Hubbs — I’ll believe it when I see it — with the Vols after a 5-7 season. They were picked to finish sixth a year ago, and wound up last. Depending on how folks see Kentucky and/or South Carolina in 2019, I expect Tennessee to get picked 5th or 6th in the East on Thursday.