Kendrick Simpkins hadn’t visited an SEC program before Saturday, and after the 2020 Alabama corner checked that off his list he left with his first Power 5 offer, too.

Simpkins was among a slew of prospects invited to Tennessee’s second spring practice over the weekend, and the 6-foot, 190 pound defensive back was personally given a scholarship from new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.

“I hadn’t talked to them that much, but knowing Derrick Ansley was the DB coach, I like the way he coaches,” Simpkins told Volquest.

“You look at some guys he coached in Minkah (Fitzpatrick), Marlon (Humphrey) and Eddie Jackson. All those guys are great DBs and went to the NFL, so I know an offer that comes from him means a lot.”

Simpkins, a standout at Robert E. Lee in Montgomery with early offers from Central Michigan, UMass and Alabama A&M, is the latest Alabama native to garner attention from Tennessee’s new staff. With Ansley and Tee Martin now on board, as well as head coach Jeremy Pruitt, Will Friend, Tracy Rocker and Kevin Sherrer — all of whom have strong ties to the area — the Vols are targeting the Yellow Hammer State hard in 2020.