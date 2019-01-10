Four-star athlete Keshawn Lawrence has 13 offers and with the dead period ending the 6-2, 185-pound Nashville native is gearing up for a busy month.

With the bulk of the class of 2019 signed, most schools will spend much of their recruiting time in January working on next years class and Lawrence is one of Tennessee's priorities in the 2020 class.

“It’s going good,” Lawrence said. “I have been talking to Clemson, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU a lot.

“Usually we talk about where they can play me whether it’s safety or corner. We talk about a lot of school stuff as well not just football. Picking a school is not just about football.”

Lawrence as already been active on the recruiting trail, making numerous unofficial visits.

“I haven’t been to LSU yet but I will definitely take an offensive visit there. I have been to Clemson twice, Auburn twice, and I can’t remember how many times I’ve been to Tennessee."

The plan for Lawrence is to see Tennessee again as he plans to visit for a junior day in the coming weeks. As for his official visits, Lawrence will wait and take them in the fall.

“I will do my official visits during season so I can see atmosphere at the game,” Lawrence said. “Also, I want to see how everyone treats each other. What players do off the field. I want to see how the culture is and how everything is there.”

Lawrence speaks regularly to the Vol coaching staff and has been impressed with Jeremy Pruitt and company.

“I talk to coach Fair a lot,” Lawrence said. “I talk with coach Pruitt and really a lot of coaches from there honestly.”

As for Pruitt himself, Lawrences likes what he sees and hears.

“He’s one of the best coordinators,” Lawrence said. “How can you not be impressed with what he has done with all the db’s like Jalen ‘ramsey and others. He’s a cool dude. He’s really honest with you. I watched him coach on the practice field and he gets after it.”

Rivals ranks Lawrence as the 101st player in the country for the class of 2020.