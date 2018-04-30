Marcus Henderson III has visited Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Memphis and Missouri early in his recruitment, but the rising 2020 offensive tackle from Memphis University School called his two-day trip to Tennessee over the weekend “the best visit I’d been on before.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman had his own mini-faux official visit with the Vols, getting a ton of intimate time with Tennessee’s staff all day Saturday.

“The coaches devoted the whole day to me and my family. I spent some time with the players, mainly Drew Richmond. I got to hang out with him and he got to show me what college life is like and how things go at Tennessee,” said Henderson, whose offer list already includes UT, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU.

“They took all that time out just to make it a real 1-on-1 visit for me. It was a great.”

Henderson enjoyed bonding with Richmond, a fellow former standout at MUS. The rising junior said Tennessee’s left tackle delivered some brotherly advice about new head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“Drew told me that he really likes the new staff, that coach Pruitt is really straightforward,” Henderson recalled.

“He’s completely honest with you. If he said if coach thinks that you suck, he’s going to tell you suck and that just means how much harder you have to work. Nothing is going to be given to you there.”