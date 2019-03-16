Jabari Small couldn’t make it to one of Tennessee’s Junior Days earlier this spring, as the 3-star tailback from Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) ended up FaceTiming with several Vols staffers that January afternoon.



But Wednesday, the in-state playmaker made his return to Rocky Top, visiting with UT’s staff in person for the fourth time in the last 12 months.

“It was a great visit,” Small told Volquest.



“Same ole Rocky Top. It’s really pretty. The campus is great. It’s a place I could definitely see myself at. I like it a lot.”

The 5-10, 195-pound tailback is among the priority prospects Tennessee hopes to keep in-state. The Memphis native is a dynamic playmaker, capable of breaking tackles as a traditional tailback, flexing out wide as a slot receiver or returning kicks and punts. As a junior, he tallied 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns.

“They like me at running back,” he said of Tennessee.

“They want to utilize me in as many ways as possible. They just need more athletes.”

Done with basketball season and on spring break, Small took the trip Wednesday to catch up with David Johnson, who’s been recruiting him for four years now, and Jeremy Pruitt. There's a growing comfortability with Tennessee's staff, especially coach Johnson.

“He’s the running back coach now, which is nice,” Small said.

“Me and coach YAC, we’ve been building a relationship ever since freshman year. He was at Memphis recruiting me, so we’ve been building on that. He told me when he got the running back job at Tennessee, ‘It’s me and you know. You know where home is.’ We’re not taking it too fast. Just communicating everyday.”

Small observed UT’s fourth spring practice and spent time afterward with fellow Memphis natives/tailbacks Eric Gray and Jeremy Banks. The message is clear: Continue that pipeline 1-40 pipeline from Memphis to Knoxville.

“They want me to stay home,” he said.

Small already has close to 20 offers, with Michigan and Va. Tech recently joining the mix. He said he’s heard from the Wolverines just about everyday since picking up the offer. Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri are among the other schools recruiting him the hardest currently.

“I like Tennessee,” he said. “But right now, I’m pretty much open. I’m going to decide during my senior season. I’m going to narrow my list down to 5-6 schools during the summer.”

Small, along with his teammate and top UT target Omari Thomas, has been invited to the Orange & White Game, so a return to Knoxville could happen quite soon.

“Coach Pruitt wants us back up there for the spring game. We’ll try,” Small said.

“But those plans will probably be made on the fly.”