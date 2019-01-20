Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 07:58:13 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 OL Marcus Henderson enjoys 'good' visit on Rocky Top

Austin Price • VolQuest.com
@AustinPriceless
Assistant Editor

Saturdya wasn't Marcus Henderson's first time to Knoxville, but it brought the same type excitement that he has felt each time he's been on Rocky Top. The Memphis native took in Tennessee's January...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}