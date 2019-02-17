2020 RB Trenton Simpson talks Tennessee visit, already planning return trip
Following the January evaluation period, 2020 North Carolina athlete Trenton Simpson has emerged as one of the most sought after prospects in the Southeast.
In just the last few weeks, the 3-star from Mallard Creek (N.C.) has picked up offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Nebraska and Georgia.
Simpson got his second look at Tennessee on Saturday, and following the Junior Day visit, the Vols have seriously entered the mix along with North Carolina, NC State and South Carolina.
“They’re right up there,” Simpson told VolQuest.
Simpson camped with the Vols last summer, but the weekend visit was a chance to truly spend time with Jeremy Pruitt’s staff, as well as tour the academic and athletic facilities.
“The visit was awesome. I got a chance to spend time with the coaches, look around get a feel of the campus,” he said.
“I got a chance to spend time with the coaches, tour the academic center and learn about the tutors. I really enjoyed it.”
Simpson is a legit two-way star for a really good team in Charlotte, and while some prefer the 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete at outside linebacker, Pruitt really likes Simpson’s size at tailback.
“Coach Pruitt told me he wants a big back. They need a big back on the roster,” said Simpson, who added that he models his game after former Vol running back Jalen Hurd and current Alabama tailback Najee Harris.
“They love that I’m big and that I’m physical, but that I can still put a move on a safety or run through the safety. They also said they like me as a person.”
Much likes signee Aaron Beasley in the 2019 class though, Tennessee isn’t pigeonholing Simpson to a single spot. Pruitt prefers “football players with character,” Simpson said.
“Whatever I come in, that best fits for them, that’s the plan. … They like my character and how I carry myself. Coach Pruitt said that’s a big role of what they’re trying to build: Players with character who can also play ball. He said I would really fit at Tennessee.”
Chris Weinke, now UT’s quarterback’s coach, is the lead recruiter
for Simpson, with former tailbacks grad assistant and now quality control analyst Caleb Cox heavily involved, too. Simpson spent ample time with both coaches Saturday and he left so impressed that he’s already penciled in a return trip.
“I’ll be at Auburn this Saturday and then be back at Tennessee on March 2 for the basketball game against Kentucky,” he explained.
“I want to spend more time with the coaches and get a feel of the campus with people on it. They said a lot of top prospects will be there.”