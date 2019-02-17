Following the January evaluation period, 2020 North Carolina athlete Trenton Simpson has emerged as one of the most sought after prospects in the Southeast.

In just the last few weeks, the 3-star from Mallard Creek (N.C.) has picked up offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Nebraska and Georgia.

Simpson got his second look at Tennessee on Saturday, and following the Junior Day visit, the Vols have seriously entered the mix along with North Carolina, NC State and South Carolina.

“They’re right up there,” Simpson told VolQuest.

Simpson camped with the Vols last summer, but the weekend visit was a chance to truly spend time with Jeremy Pruitt’s staff, as well as tour the academic and athletic facilities.

“The visit was awesome. I got a chance to spend time with the coaches, look around get a feel of the campus,” he said.

