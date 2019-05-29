The offers continue to trickle in for Memphis defensive end Renard Gwynn. The soon to be Junior added Memphis last week to a list that includes Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tulane and Rutgers. All that is great, but he's not really worried about that as he continues to grind on his own game.

"I've been working on getting off the ball better," Gwynn said. "I felt like I had a sophomore slump and took a step back. I've gotten more aggressive and I'm wanting to make people toast that get in front of me."

Gwynn trains with former Alabama defensive lineman D.J. Pettway. He's constantly grinding and working on his craft because he knows that the only way to assure yourself something is through hard work.

"I'm like a lot of defensive lineman in that I show power and speed," Gwynn said. "I'm just focused on getting better through my work ethic. Just working on my position drills with coach Pettway has really made a difference in my game.

"DJ has taught me how to strain. How to play with long arms and bull rush. He's helped me with my technique and just helped me both on and off the field.