2021 DE Renard Gwynn sees steady growth in recruitment and game
The offers continue to trickle in for Memphis defensive end Renard Gwynn. The soon to be Junior added Memphis last week to a list that includes Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tulane and Rutgers. All that is great, but he's not really worried about that as he continues to grind on his own game.
"I've been working on getting off the ball better," Gwynn said. "I felt like I had a sophomore slump and took a step back. I've gotten more aggressive and I'm wanting to make people toast that get in front of me."
Gwynn trains with former Alabama defensive lineman D.J. Pettway. He's constantly grinding and working on his craft because he knows that the only way to assure yourself something is through hard work.
"I'm like a lot of defensive lineman in that I show power and speed," Gwynn said. "I'm just focused on getting better through my work ethic. Just working on my position drills with coach Pettway has really made a difference in my game.
"DJ has taught me how to strain. How to play with long arms and bull rush. He's helped me with my technique and just helped me both on and off the field.
Gwynn has camped with both Rivals and the Opening this spring. He loves to get after it and relishes the chance to show what he has and find out where he needs to improve.
"I love to compete," Gwynn said. "I want to show what I can do and prove that I not only can test well, but I can win one on one matchups. I love to go against the best and I think going against Chris (Morris) a lot has helped me. It's all a mindset when your are competing. Just seeing who is the best is like a dog fight."
At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Gwynn could play either defensive end or stand up backer in college. Tennessee loves his willingness to compete, but what does he like about the Vols?
"I love Tennessee in general," Gwynn said. "I like coach Rocker and DJ used to be there. I just feel like they team that is building and coming up. It feels like they want to bring the spark back to the T."