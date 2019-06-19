2021 in-state ATH Kyndrich Breedlove talks camp performance, Vols offer
It’s #campszn, which means schools across the country continue to workout 2020 prospects while mostly focusing on intriguing underclassmen.
Under Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee has found a number of eventual signees from camps and now the Vols are hoping to get a jumpstart on the future.
Last week, Tennessee offered 2021 in-state athlete Kyndrich Breedlove, a two-way standout at Pearl-Cohn, after a strong camp performance in front of the staff.
“Coach (Derrick) Ansley told me that if I camped good and showed out that I he was going to offer me,” Breedlove said.
“So on that camp day, I came out and showed what I can do. Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt pulled me aside and blessed me with an offer.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete was “shocked” by the scholarship, even though he hoped it was coming after showcasing his speed and athleticism in DB drills. Breedlove now claims early offers from UT, South Carolina, Missouri, Vandy and Louisville.
“Coach Ansley told me after the camp, ‘We have some business we need to talk about.’ I didn’t know what that meant,” Breedlove said. “I had an idea he was fixing to pull the trigger but I didn’t really know. So it shocked me. I was happy. I was excited but tried not to show it too much. It was a big offer for me.”
Breedlove led Pearl-Cohn in touchdowns (11) as a sophomore, mostly making plays out of the backfield. He was a strong corner, too, and projects to play defense in college. As a track star, Breedlove has clocked multiple sub-4.5s in the 40-yard-dash this spring/summer.
“If I could play both sides of the ball that would be great, but the position I’ll probably be most successful at in college is DB,” he said.
“(Tennessee) likes my footwork. I was probably one of the fastest guys at the camp. They know I’m a track runner and we just got done winning at state. They know I’m a fast guy.”
Last weekend’s workout was the second visit to Tennessee for Breedlove, allowing him to spend real time around Ansley. He enjoyed getting a taste of what it’s like to be coached by the Vols’ defensive coordinator.
“Coach Ansley doesn’t play,” Breedlove said.
“He wants everything to be 100 percent (effort). That helps someone like me. Just being a high school player, he introduces that college attitude. That college level coaching. Him being at Alabama, working at Kentucky, he’s not playing at all. I love his coaching.
Breedlove plans to at Georgia, Virginia Tech and Louisville this week and make a return visit to Tennessee in the future.