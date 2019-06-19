It’s #campszn, which means schools across the country continue to workout 2020 prospects while mostly focusing on intriguing underclassmen.

Under Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee has found a number of eventual signees from camps and now the Vols are hoping to get a jumpstart on the future.

Last week, Tennessee offered 2021 in-state athlete Kyndrich Breedlove, a two-way standout at Pearl-Cohn, after a strong camp performance in front of the staff.

“Coach (Derrick) Ansley told me that if I camped good and showed out that I he was going to offer me,” Breedlove said.

“So on that camp day, I came out and showed what I can do. Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt pulled me aside and blessed me with an offer.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete was “shocked” by the scholarship, even though he hoped it was coming after showcasing his speed and athleticism in DB drills. Breedlove now claims early offers from UT, South Carolina, Missouri, Vandy and Louisville.

“Coach Ansley told me after the camp, ‘We have some business we need to talk about.’ I didn’t know what that meant,” Breedlove said. “I had an idea he was fixing to pull the trigger but I didn’t really know. So it shocked me. I was happy. I was excited but tried not to show it too much. It was a big offer for me.”