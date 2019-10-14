2021 Volunteer State receiver Walker Merrill talks Vols & recruitment
Brentwood High School wide receiver Walker Merrill is Tennessee born and raised. He knows the history and tradition of Volunteer football. “When Tee Martin came to my school, everyone lined up and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news