Hudson Wolfe picked up an offer from Tennessee back in late January, and the 2021 in-state tight end took the opportunity Thursday to get work in with the staff for the first time.

The Savannah (Tenn.) product has visited the Vols before, including for the Orange & White Game thi spring, but yesterday all about getting coaching from Brian Niedermeyer and Jim Chaney.

“It was great,” Wolfe said.

“Very good instruction.”





Wolfe went through a long workout with Niedermeyer, focusing on footwork, blocking technique and running routes. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end said he learned plenty in a short amount of time.





“He was critiquing me, but all positive. He was showing me better ways to run routes. How they do it. He was trying to get me conform to their ways. It was fun.”





Thursday was Wolfe’s first camp experience this summer, but the underclassmen tight end will be busy up until the dead period (June 23), with plans to workout at Alabama and LSU. Wolfe was also one of the few underclassmen invited to the Rivals 3Stripe 5-star Challenge in Atlanta.