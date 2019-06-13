2021 in-state TE Hudson Wolfe feels wanted by Tennessee
Hudson Wolfe picked up an offer from Tennessee back in late January, and the 2021 in-state tight end took the opportunity Thursday to get work in with the staff for the first time.
The Savannah (Tenn.) product has visited the Vols before, including for the Orange & White Game thi spring, but yesterday all about getting coaching from Brian Niedermeyer and Jim Chaney.
“It was great,” Wolfe said.
“Very good instruction.”
Wolfe went through a long workout with Niedermeyer, focusing on footwork, blocking technique and running routes. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end said he learned plenty in a short amount of time.
“He was critiquing me, but all positive. He was showing me better ways to run routes. How they do it. He was trying to get me conform to their ways. It was fun.”
Thursday was Wolfe’s first camp experience this summer, but the underclassmen tight end will be busy up until the dead period (June 23), with plans to workout at Alabama and LSU. Wolfe was also one of the few underclassmen invited to the Rivals 3Stripe 5-star Challenge in Atlanta.
After the workout, Wolfe spent nearly 45 minutes in head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s office, talking life, football and the Vols.
“He really likes what I showed today,” Wolfe said on his conversation with Pruitt. “He was reinforcing that he wants me to be part of the program. He made it clear that they’re rebuilding, but I’m still a young guy. That will change. He wants me to be a part of Tennessee.”
Wolfe added that Pruitt “taking the time” and meeting with him and his family really “meant something” will all the other prospects in town to also deal with.
The 2021 tight end currently holds more than a dozen offers (Alabama, Auburn, LSU, UGA, Penn State, South Carolina and others) and has no plans of picking a college until next summer, but it’s clear that he has a strong interest in Tennessee. He grew up in a family of Vol fans and the idea of staying in-state is definitely intriguing.
“(Being wanted) by Tennessee means something,” he said. “I like having the opportunity to come play for a school that I’ve dreamed of. I’m still open with all my other offers still but I like Tennessee.”