Alabama lineman Anquin Barnes tripped to Tennessee for the third time this summer Saturday, getting an invite to the Vols’ pool party just before the August dead period.

The Robert E. Lee product earned a UT offer are breaking a sled during an individual workout in May. He returned to campus the next week with his friend and top 2020 offensive line target James Robinson.

Saturday’s trip was all about fun, though. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman said he spent “at least two hours” swimming in the pool and chowing down on BBQ. He also played basketball with several Tennessee commits and other recruits.

“Today was relaxing,” Barnes said. “Just having a good time and getting to know everybody. I hit a couple Js.”

Barnes holds offers from Auburn, FAU and West Virginia, among others, and he’s developed an early relationship with both Tracy Rocker and Derrick Ansley.

“They’re straightforward. They don’t sugarcoat it,” Barnes said. “They tell you how it is. What you’re good at and what you need to improve.”

Barnes plans to turn his focus away from recruiting and towards his junior season. The lineman plays both ways for Robert E. Lee but projects as a defensive tackle in college. It’s still early, but Tennessee has clearly caught his attention this summer.

“I like everything about Tennessee. Just the whole environment. The players. The way the atmosphere, the coaches. It’s a family. Not just a business. They care about you, too.”