Lewis didn’t get to spend a ton of time on campus, but the 6-1, 195 pound four star linebacker knows he’s wanted on Rocky Top.

“It was amazing,” the class of 2021 Lewis said. “I really liked the campus and the stadium.”

Just prior to the dead period starting, Miami, Fla. linebacker Terrence Lewis from Northwestern High School checked out the Vols.

“They say they like me a lot,” Lewis offered. “It seems like coach Neidermeyer really likes me. He’s the main recruiter for me. He said he wants to get me back up there. The linebacker coach is really interested in me and told me that they need more Florida kids.

“Tennessee wants me to get back up there for a game. I’m going to try and catch one.”

In addition to the Vols, Lewis is also wanted by Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia among others.

Lewis is not the biggest linebacker at this point. Schools want him to add some weight, but every school is in love with his ability to get to the ball.

“Speed,” Lewis said of what college coaches like about his game. “A lot of people can’t run the way I can. I can cover. I’m versatile.

“They love the way I close to the ball. They want me to put on some weight. Schools are recruiting me in the middle. But I think I can play any of the linebacker positions.”