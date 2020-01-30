When Jaleel Davis was mapping out his Junior Day visits for January, he had to decide over invites to visit North Carolina, his home state school, or Tennessee on the same weekend.

Davis opted to make the trip to Knoxville on Saturday, and the five-hour drive from Rockingham (N.C.) proved profitable, as the 6-5, 293-pound offensive lineman picked up his fourth offer, netting a scholarship from the Vols.

“They’ve been showing interest. Been hearing from them for a couple months,” Davis said in a deep, quiet voice after Saturday’s Junior Day.

“It was a great experience. I like the people, their personalities.”

Davis wasn’t expecting an offer on the visit, but Tennessee joined the likes of South Carolina, NC State and Louisville in recruiting the 2021 lineman. He spent most of the day getting his first look at Rocky Top, touring the facilities and meeting the coaches.

Davis hung around Will Friend for most of the day, with the Vols’ offensive line coach telling Davis “to keep working.”

Tennessee likes Davis’ athleticism and mobility for a 300-pound lineman. The junior was unsure whether the Vols offered him as a tackle or guard, but said, “They like that I can move. I’m athletic. They like my feet. I just need to get stronger.”

Davis plans on making a return visit to Tennessee sometime in the future. He noted that Friend “was a great person to be around” and that his lasting impression of Saturday was “the uniforms. The people. The personalities.”