2021 Vols reaping the rewards of transfer portal

Three years ago, the transfer portal was put into place. Two years later in the spring of 2021, the NCAA Division I Council approved the one-time transfer exemption, allowing student-athletes to transfer out to a new program one time without punishment of losing a year of eligibility.

Seems like a lifetime ago as the transfer portal is a new mean of recruiting. Programs across the country are taking advantage, and Tennessee is no exception.

It all starts with the quarterback and the Vols found theirs. Ironically, Hendon Hooker was brought in via the Jeremy Pruitt regime following the 2020 season – but he still counts.

The former Virginia Tech starter has ignited the offense under first-year head coach Josh Heupel as Tennessee has become one of the nation’s more entertaining units on any given Saturday. A major reason is because of one of the country’s most efficient passers.

JaVonta Payton is one of a few newcomers to the 2021 roster that gained an extra lease on life, in terms of football. With one season left of eligibility, the former Mississippi State Bulldog has become one of the game’s most explosive receivers, despite minimal touches.

““For me, it was more about picking what’s best for me – what fits my talent the most. Coming in and talking to coach [Kodi] Burns, talking to coach [Josh] Heuepl and all the players, it was just a great feeling,” Payton said last week. “I would tell any other guy who is going through the same process I went through to make sure to go to the fit that’s best for you - where you feel the most comfortable and where you can go and make plays. That’s where I thought Tennessee was the best place for me.”

Velus Jones was already here, but he too came via the transfer portal in 2020. Making a career as a ‘special teams guy,’ the former Southern California Trojan has transitioned into becoming a bonafided threat in the passing game.

“The portal is just wide open and if I am a receiver in the portal and you got an opportunity to come to Tennessee, why not,” Burns said in prep for Georgia. “The guys that are playing both transferred in, one from Mississippi State and one from USC. We have been very successful here in just year one with transfers.”