2021 Vols reaping the rewards of transfer portal
Three years ago, the transfer portal was put into place. Two years later in the spring of 2021, the NCAA Division I Council approved the one-time transfer exemption, allowing student-athletes to transfer out to a new program one time without punishment of losing a year of eligibility.
Seems like a lifetime ago as the transfer portal is a new mean of recruiting. Programs across the country are taking advantage, and Tennessee is no exception.
It all starts with the quarterback and the Vols found theirs. Ironically, Hendon Hooker was brought in via the Jeremy Pruitt regime following the 2020 season – but he still counts.
The former Virginia Tech starter has ignited the offense under first-year head coach Josh Heupel as Tennessee has become one of the nation’s more entertaining units on any given Saturday. A major reason is because of one of the country’s most efficient passers.
JaVonta Payton is one of a few newcomers to the 2021 roster that gained an extra lease on life, in terms of football. With one season left of eligibility, the former Mississippi State Bulldog has become one of the game’s most explosive receivers, despite minimal touches.
““For me, it was more about picking what’s best for me – what fits my talent the most. Coming in and talking to coach [Kodi] Burns, talking to coach [Josh] Heuepl and all the players, it was just a great feeling,” Payton said last week. “I would tell any other guy who is going through the same process I went through to make sure to go to the fit that’s best for you - where you feel the most comfortable and where you can go and make plays. That’s where I thought Tennessee was the best place for me.”
Velus Jones was already here, but he too came via the transfer portal in 2020. Making a career as a ‘special teams guy,’ the former Southern California Trojan has transitioned into becoming a bonafided threat in the passing game.
“The portal is just wide open and if I am a receiver in the portal and you got an opportunity to come to Tennessee, why not,” Burns said in prep for Georgia. “The guys that are playing both transferred in, one from Mississippi State and one from USC. We have been very successful here in just year one with transfers.”
We all know who Cade Mays is - the local standout from Knoxville Catholic who signed with Georgia in the 2017 cycle. The offensive lineman is now in his second season donning the Orange & White and will likely be a day two draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
A look at the defensive side of the football and you’ll see athletes playing roles. It didn’t work out this season for the 2020 Texas Longhorn leading tackler, Juwan Mitchell, but it has for others new to Rocky Top.
Journeyman Caleb Tremblay arrived this summer and will end his extended college stay in Knoxville with already one start under his belt. Former Kansas Jayhawk Da’Jon Terry was added post-spring practice as well to play a role for Rodney Garner.
Neither are superstars, but both play quality snaps each game and add depth to a rejuvenated defensive line and one that helped lead the country in TFLs through eight weeks of the season.
Linebacker William Mohan arrived by way of Michigan and has been an inaugural piece to Mike Ekeler’s special teams unit. We’ll see what his role turns out to be on defense, but the upside is there.
Kamal Hadden began his Power 5 experience at Auburn, but lasted only a spring session. The cornerback is now a key reserve and has started a game this season. Brandon Turnage spent two seasons as a backup in Tuscaloosa, but was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Missouri in a spot-start at nickelback.
And then there’s Chase McGrath, formally of USC as well. Tennessee didn’t have a scholarship place-kicker on roster to end the 2020 season. McGrath filled that void and has been consistent in that role all season.
There were loopholes in the past for fifth-year seniors, graduates or those who received waivers. It felt like by the end of the old process, everyone was gaining immediate eligibility anyway – especially the quarterbacks. But in college football 2021, those are worries of old. It’s here and it’s here to stay.
The transfer portal will never take the place of traditional recruiting. The vetting, recruiting and signing of prep players are what builds a football roster. It’s what creates depth for the two-deep and starters on special teams. But the transfer portal is a weapon now and one that can add immediate results.
Just look at the 2021 Tennessee Volunteers.
“The guys that have come here to restart their careers and in some ways have found a bunch of playing time and a bunch of success,” Heupel said earlier this month. “I think it speaks to the culture that we are building with the guys that have been here the entire time, foundation of who we are and what we are inside of the locker room.
“The accountability and demand from each other that they are going to do things the right way. But then, I think it speaks to what we are doing schematically and our coaching staff being able to get the best out of their players and put them in a position of success.”
Notable Transfers on 2021 Tennessee Roster
Hendon Hooker (10g): 2138 yards, 22 TD, 3 INT, 68%, 179.01 RTG, 640 rush yards gained, 4 rush TDs
Joe Milton (6g): 343 yards, 2 TDs, 187 rush yards gained, 2 rush TDs
Velus Jones (10g): 44 rec, 597 yards, 6 TDs
JaVonta Payton (10g): 15 rec, 373 yards, 6 TDs, 24.87 yards / catch
Cade Mays: SEC Lineman of the Week (Missouri, Kentucky)
Caleb Tremblay(10g): 13 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 QBHs
Da’Jon Terry (9g): 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL
Kamal Hadden (5g): 13 tackles, 1 TFL, FF, PBU
Brandon Turnage (8g): 21 tackles, 2 TFLs
Chase McGrath (10g): 10/13 FG (76%), 48 Long, 46/46 PATs