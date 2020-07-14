VolQuest - 2022 ATH Shemar James reflects on first offer

2022 ATH Shemar James reflects on first offer
Sometimes, it just takes that first offer to get things rolling. That’s the case for Shemar James. “It was shocking. I really didn’t know how to feel,” the 2022 athlete said after picking up his fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news