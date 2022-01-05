2022 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins 'proud' of Vols offer

With a few slots remaining in the 2022 signing class, Tennessee extended an offer to Lawrenceville, N.J. native Jayson Jenkins Tuesday afternoon.

“I was talking with coach [Rodney] Garner today and he mentioned an offer to the University of Tennessee,” the defensive end told Volquest. “It really was a great conversation with both me and my dad. It’s a great feeling and I’m very proud of that offer.”

The Vols began reaching out to the 6-foot-6, 260-pound prep athlete about a week ago and the relationship has blossomed since. For Tennessee to be in the thick of the race come Signing Day in February, it was imperative for the Vols to offer soon.

“They’ve told me I would be a great fit,” Jenkins said of the Volunteer coaches. “It’s been a very great experience. Coach [Levorn] Harbin was the first one who called me initially and that’s when I started establishing a good relationship with them.”

The Notre Dame High School standout has 13 offers altogether and took official visits to Boston College and Pittsburgh over the fall. With three remaining, Jenkins plans to officially visit West Virginia on the weekend of January 14 and Florida on January 21. The final official visit will come down between Tennessee and Missouri.

West Virginia, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Syracuse and Virginia are the teams left in the running for the defensive lineman.