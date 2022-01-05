2022 defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins 'proud' of Vols offer
With a few slots remaining in the 2022 signing class, Tennessee extended an offer to Lawrenceville, N.J. native Jayson Jenkins Tuesday afternoon.
“I was talking with coach [Rodney] Garner today and he mentioned an offer to the University of Tennessee,” the defensive end told Volquest. “It really was a great conversation with both me and my dad. It’s a great feeling and I’m very proud of that offer.”
The Vols began reaching out to the 6-foot-6, 260-pound prep athlete about a week ago and the relationship has blossomed since. For Tennessee to be in the thick of the race come Signing Day in February, it was imperative for the Vols to offer soon.
“They’ve told me I would be a great fit,” Jenkins said of the Volunteer coaches. “It’s been a very great experience. Coach [Levorn] Harbin was the first one who called me initially and that’s when I started establishing a good relationship with them.”
The Notre Dame High School standout has 13 offers altogether and took official visits to Boston College and Pittsburgh over the fall. With three remaining, Jenkins plans to officially visit West Virginia on the weekend of January 14 and Florida on January 21. The final official visit will come down between Tennessee and Missouri.
West Virginia, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, Syracuse and Virginia are the teams left in the running for the defensive lineman.
“I wanted to hold out and see where the ball rolled,” the prospect said of not signing in December. “I feel like it was a great decision for me. I’m able to slow everything down and take a step back to evaluate all of my options equally.”
The three-star totaled over 70 tackles as a senior with 12 sacks, seven tackles for loss and a forced fumble this past fall. Tennessee envisions Jenkins as a five-technique on the defensive line.
“Tennessee likes that I’m a very technically sound player and say I know how to use my hands and get off the ball fast,” the target said. “They say I cause havoc on the line of scrimmage. It’s a great compliment for that to come from a great Southeastern Conference team like Tennessee.”
January is poised to be a busy month for the pass-rusher with visits on the way. There will be a lot thrown at Jenkins over the course of the next few weeks, but the defensive lineman knows what he is looking for in a college program.
“Ultimately, I’m looking for a family-oriented place – one that has a great brotherhood,” the prospect said. “I’m trying to get a great feel for these schools and enjoy the experience.”
As far as what he knows about Tennessee going into a potential visit.
“Historically, it’s a very great institution, both athletically and academically,” Jenkins concluded. “They have a tradition of being national competitors and it really shows year in and year out the type of team they are.
“They play hard and are ready to go after anyone – that type of SEC team.”