News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 13:04:36 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 OL lands Vol offer

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
Associate Editor
@Volquest_Rob

Recruiting activity has obviously slowed down this spring for Tennessee and everyone else across the college football world but it certainly hasn’t stopped. The Vols sent out a new offer this week ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}