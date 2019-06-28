



With a staff loaded with Peach State connections, Tennessee continues to try and get a jumpstart on underclassmen across the state of Georgia.

Kevin Sherrer has the Vols involved early on several potential blue-chippers in South Georgia from Tift County, including 2022 defensive lineman Tyree West.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher may grow into a defensive tackle, but the Vols love West’ aggression and physically, becoming the first SEC school to extend a scholarship. Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and others quickly followed suit.

“They were the first school to see something in me,” West said of Tennessee. “That means something.”

West, who visited in April, was back on campus for the final camp before the dead period. Due to a hamstring injury, he was unable to perform, but he spent time watching Kevin Sherrer and Tracy Rocker coach and then hung out in their offices afterwards.

“Coach Sherrer was like, I know you couldn’t workout today but I like just seeing you up here. They want me to keep coming back,” West said.

“And I will. I like the atmosphere. Just chill. Feels like home. They treat me good. I like the coaches staff. I’m cool with all the coaches. I like everything about Tennessee.”



As a freshman, West had 40 tackles including six sacks, 7.5 TFLs and five hurries. He said Sherrer “loves my aggressiveness. How I never give up.” West is looking for even more production as a sophomore, hoping to pickup offers from Ohio State, South Carolina and Clemson.

West plans on attending a game in Neyland Stadium this fall.