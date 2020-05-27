Tennessee has long been after the services of 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson. In fact, the Vols were one of the first teams to offer the pro-style signal-caller as an eighth grader three years ago. “I came in and threw at a prospect camp for coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and [former offensive coordinator] coach [Tyson] Helton,” Simpson told Volquest. “Coach Pruitt came down and watched me and then we went up in his office to talk. He offered me there. “I was really surprised to get those offers at such an early age. It all happened so fast - I didn’t really have time to process it. It’s really cool and a blessing, but I’ve kept trucking along.” The Vols weren’t the only program spotting the quarterback at a young age. Michigan was first before the list grew to as many as 37 offers today. Schools from around the Power 5 landscape are in play, trying to land a QB1 of the future. “I’m very high on Tennessee and know a lot about the program, but I’m also hearing from a lot of schools a couple of times a week,” the four-star said. “Alabama, LSU, Florida, Clemson and Auburn are always reaching out. Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC are as well.”

Ty Simpson (2022) is the son of UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One outlier that could play a factor into Tennessee’s chances with Simpson is the wild card of transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels and where he eventually lands. The former Trojan quarterback entered the transfer portal last month and is still without a home. Tennessee is one of the programs rumored to be an ideal fit. “I’m not scared of competition. I’ll have to compete anywhere I go. That’s how it works,” Simpson said. “But I don’t think it’s smart to go to a program with a loaded quarterback room of six or seven guys. I know coach Tee Martin recruited Daniels and coached him at USC. They have a good relationship. “When [Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano] JG leaves, J.T. could be the guy. If that happens, great and good for them, but in that case, I’d need to do what is best for me and probably move on.” After starting as a true freshman at Southern Cal, Daniels was injured during the first game of the 2019 campaign. Depending on eligibility status, the former would be either a junior or senior when Simpson arrives on a college campus.