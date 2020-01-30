Unable to visit this weekend when Tennessee is set to host several 2021 and 2022 prospects, Nashville running back Jordan Bryant-James made a quick change of direction just like he does between the white lines. He adjusted his plans to see Rocky Top and came up to Knoxville on Thursday afternoon.

"I enjoyed everything about it," Bryant-James said. "I got to meet everyone and tour around the campus and see everything. It was nice."

With coaches out on the road, Bryan-James toured all the facilities and met with academic people on campus. He also got to see Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer and talk to the legendary Vol.

"I enjoyed meeting coach Fulmer," Bryant-James said. "He's a nice guy. He's a legend around there and I was grateful for the opportunity to even set in the room with him."

And the visit was needed for the J3M product, who starred at Brentwood Academy last season. He wanted to get a feel for things in Knoxville and having those close to him along for the visit was a big plus.

"Absolutely and definitely for my mom," Bryant-James said. "Academics are going to be a big part of where I go. It was just nice to get up there and see the whole thing and all they have to offer."

He's also very aware that Tennessee has a new running backs coach in former Vol Jay Graham, who was announced on Thursday afternoon.

"I saw that on twitter when he got he job," Bryant-James said. "He's a super realistic guy. He just tells you the truth and I like that."