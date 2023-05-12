Last season, the Tennessee baseball team was the definition of dominant.

Despite falling in the Super Regionals, the Vols won 57 games while losing just nine.

Due to the phenomenal play in each aspect of the game, 10 players were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. This was good for the school record.

Already, many of the athletes chosen have turned heads in their first full year of playing professional baseball.

"We’ve been blessed with some guys who have done well here and you see the group in pro ball, on the mound and at the plate, is doing really well right now," said coach Tony Vitello. "It’s fun to watch those guys in addition to trying to see who the next wave of guys will be.”

Although Vitello isn't afraid to credit his coaching staff and other aspects in Knoxville for his former players' success, he also notes a common denominator between the draftees.

He admits he has had a fun time rooting for them at the next level, as well.

"Successful people are usually successful people for a reason," said Vitello. "Those are really good dudes and really good competitors that are lumped into that group so they’re easy to cheer for. I find myself maybe checking up on the recent groups more than any guys I’ve ever coached before."

The fastest riser in the group has been Drew Gilbert. He was the first Vol off the board in the draft while being selected in the first round.

After leading Tennessee in batting average during his final season, he dominated with the Asheville Tourists before being called up to the Corpus Christi Hooks — the Houston Astros' Double-A affiliate.

While hitting .348 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in 33 games, Gilbert is considered Houston's best prospect. His estimated time of arrival in the big leagues is 2025 as he will look to continue to tear up the minor leagues.

Tennessee's other first-round pick, Jordan Beck, has also gotten off to a solid start.

The slugger was picked by the Colorado Rockies who have him playing with the Spokane Indians who are a High-A affiliate.

He currently hits .290 with nine home runs and 28 RBI through 23 games. While riding a double-digit game hit streak, he is considered the ninth-best player in the Rockies' system.

Other batters who have found success at the plate are Jorel Ortega, Trey Lipscomb and Cortland Lawson. They currently own averages of .306, .269 and .326, respectively. Ortega and Lawson are in Single-A while Lipscomb is a step up in High-A.

On the mound, Ben Joyce and Will Mabrey have settled in as professional pitchers.

Joyce plays within the Los Angeles Angels' system with their Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. The flamethrowing pitcher owns an ERA of 4.32 with a 0-1 record while appearing in eight games as a reliever. He has also totaled four saves.

This play and potential leave him as the Angels' 10th-best prospect. He is estimated to make his big league debut next season.

Mabrey is within the Arizona Diamondbacks' system with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. He's appeared in 11 games out of the bullpen while totaling a 2-0 record and a 3.94 ERA.

Other players from last season's historic 2022 squad in the minor leagues are Blade Tidwell, Seth Stephenson and Mark McLaughlin.

Although they haven't had a great start to the season, they possess massive potential and will have the opportunity to get back on track.

This season, there are another handful of players who will likely be selected in the upcoming draft with the hopes of representing Tennessee in the MLB.

Chase Dollander, Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey will all be eligible and are considered top 150 prospects.

With three MLB players and 25 minor league players, the pipeline from Knoxville to the pros is certainly growing at a fast rate.