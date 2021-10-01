2023 edge rusher Rico Walker enjoys "reunion" at Tennessee

Saturday’s trip to see Tennessee was like a family reunion for 2023 four-star edge rusher Rico Walker from Hickory, North Carolina.

Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner recruited Walker’s father, Ricardo Walker, to Auburn. That prior relationship has led to the younger Walker having an early interest in Tennessee.

“It was my second time being back,” Walker told VolQuest. “Coach Garner is family. He recruited my dad back in the day so it was like a little reunion.”

Garner is just one of Tennessee’s coaches standing out to Walker. Outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler and head coach Josh Heupel have left strong impressions through Walker’s two visits to UT.

“Me and Coach Ekeler have a lot of love for one another,” Walker said. “Then me and Coach Heupel text just about every other day. We have a really good relationship.”

Walker visited the Vols for the first time back at the end of June. Tennessee impressed him then and did so once against on Saturday despite losing to Pittsburgh by a touchdown.

“I loved the atmosphere,” Walker said. “They have a great fan base behind them and I really like that about Tennessee. I got to tour the facilities and talk to the coaches. I had a good time.

“I really like how they rushed the quarterback with their edge rushers. Tyler Baron stood out. And they had some really good linebackers.”

Saturday was the first of two visits to Tennessee for Walker. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defender intends to return to Knoxville on Nov. 13 for the Vols’ game against Georgia.

He’ll also be at North Carolina on Sept. 18 and Alabama on Oct. 2.

“I hear from Oregon a lot,” Walker said. “I hear from East Carolina, I hear from UNC, I hear from Tennessee, I hear from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and a couple of others, but those are the ones I hear from the most and are on my mind right now.”

As Heupel’s first season progresses, there’s nothing particular that Walker will be keeping an eye on when watching the Vols.

“I don’t want to see anything special because I don’t have any expectations on them,” Walker said. “I know they’re a good program and I know they’re rebuilding, so I just want to see how their players progress under the new coaching staff.”

Walker is ranked by Rivals as the No. 184 overall player in the country. He’s considered the No. 9 weakside defensive end and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.

During the spring season earlier this year, Walker picked up 37 tackles, including four for a loss and a pair of sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered one and broke up a pass.

On offense, Walker caught 13 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this spring for Hickory High School.