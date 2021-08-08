2023 LB Grayson Howard blown away by first visit to Tennessee

2023 linebacker Grayson Howard had never visited east Tennessee prior to his mid-week visit to see the Vols on Wednesday. He walked away "blown out of the water." “We toured the facilities and got some good barbecue," Howard told Volquest. "It was a great experience. The facilities are beautiful, the stadium was huge and really nice, the coaching staff was unbelievable and showed great hospitality. I talked to about every coach so it was real nice.” Tennessee defensive graduate assistant Tyson Kee played a key role in getting Howard to campus. Kee played college ball with Howard's recruiting coordinator, Bubba Horne, who also serves as the offensive line coach at his high school in Jacksonville. Following his first visit to Tennessee to see what Kee had been telling him about, the goal for Howard is to definitely get back up to Rocky Top this fall. “Coach Kee, he’s my guy," Howard said. "He’s been recruiting me since he saw me at a camp earlier this summer, so he’s definitely my guy. "“The goal is to get back to Tennessee for a game."

It wasn't just Kee who left a great impression on Howard. The 6-foot-4 linebacker out of Andrew Jackson High School got to spend time with Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks, as well as linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, respectively. "I had a meeting with Coach BJ," Howard said. "Talked football and everything like that. I also got to go spend time with Coach Banks, who is a really great dude. They really sealed the deal. “Coach Banks, I really like the experience he has coaching linebackers in addition to being a coordinator. He can definitely improve my game. Coach BJ is big on relationships and building them, and I’m big on that, too. They both give me the feeling that they can really develop me as a linebacker which is great because I want to be different when I leave college compared to when I got there.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gdW5iZWxpZXZhYmxlIHRpbWUgYXQgdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNp dHkgb2YgVGVubmVzc2VlISEgVGhhbmsgeW91IHNvIG11Y2ggZm9yIHRoZSBo b3NwaXRhbGl0eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X0tlZV8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0tlZV88L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbHVjX2JyaWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsdWNfYnJpYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hUaW1CYW5rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hUaW1CYW5rczwvYT4gISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvVm9scz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvVm9sczwvYT4g8J+NivCfjYrwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mZlNzcWl5cnpXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmZT c3FpeXJ6VzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmF5c29uIOKAnFBVUOKAnSBIb3dh cmQgKEBkZWNhcGhvYmlhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2RlY2FwaG9iaWEvc3RhdHVzLzE0MjA1MTk3ODU4NjgxODk2OTk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK