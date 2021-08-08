2023 LB Grayson Howard blown away by first visit to Tennessee
2023 linebacker Grayson Howard had never visited east Tennessee prior to his mid-week visit to see the Vols on Wednesday. He walked away "blown out of the water."
“We toured the facilities and got some good barbecue," Howard told Volquest. "It was a great experience. The facilities are beautiful, the stadium was huge and really nice, the coaching staff was unbelievable and showed great hospitality. I talked to about every coach so it was real nice.”
Tennessee defensive graduate assistant Tyson Kee played a key role in getting Howard to campus. Kee played college ball with Howard's recruiting coordinator, Bubba Horne, who also serves as the offensive line coach at his high school in Jacksonville.
Following his first visit to Tennessee to see what Kee had been telling him about, the goal for Howard is to definitely get back up to Rocky Top this fall.
“Coach Kee, he’s my guy," Howard said. "He’s been recruiting me since he saw me at a camp earlier this summer, so he’s definitely my guy.
"“The goal is to get back to Tennessee for a game."
It wasn't just Kee who left a great impression on Howard. The 6-foot-4 linebacker out of Andrew Jackson High School got to spend time with Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks, as well as linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, respectively.
"I had a meeting with Coach BJ," Howard said. "Talked football and everything like that. I also got to go spend time with Coach Banks, who is a really great dude. They really sealed the deal.
“Coach Banks, I really like the experience he has coaching linebackers in addition to being a coordinator. He can definitely improve my game. Coach BJ is big on relationships and building them, and I’m big on that, too. They both give me the feeling that they can really develop me as a linebacker which is great because I want to be different when I leave college compared to when I got there.”
One of Howard's favorite players is current Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who was just selected in the first round of the NFL Draft after being coached by Banks at Penn State.
In meeting with Banks, the two watched film on Parsons.
“They like my length, so being able to move inside and outside of the box is going to be really great going to the college level because I can help my defense out in many ways,” Howard said.
“When I was watching film with Coach Banks from when he was at Penn State, we talked about being versatile like Micah Parsons. Dropping into coverage, stopping the run, rushing off the edge. He’s been someone I try to mirror my game off of. I study his film, especially the Memphis game and the Michigan game.”
Tennessee offered Howard back on June 3. The Vols are one of 16 schools to extend an offer, joining the likes of Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Howard visited Texas A&M, Duke, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, UCF and Florida State a couple of times in June. He'll visit the Gamecocks once again this weekend before shutting things down this summer to focus on his junior season.
Though it's still early in his recruitment, Howard expects Tennessee to be a school he considers long-term.
“I really like it and I definitely think it’s going to be high on my list throughout my recruitment," Howard said. "It was a beautiful place. I’ll definitely consider it long-term.”