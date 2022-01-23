2023 linebacker Grayson Howard talks junior day and more

For 6-3, 223 pound linebacker Grayson Howard, Saturday’s junior day in Knoxville was not his first visit to Rocky Top. Howard was in Knoxville back in the summer. He left impressed that day and you can say the same about Saturday.

“It was pretty great just being with he staff again,” Howard said. “It was my first time back since the summer. It was nice visiting with the staff. I enjoyed the basketball game and meeting other recruits.

“I definitely look at Tennessee as a building team. They are definitely building something great. It makes me more excited about them.”

In fact it’s the trajectory of the program that Howard likes the most.

“The biggest thing about Tennessee is the things that they are going to accomplish. They are definitely building something here. The second thing is the fans and the love that surrounds the university. I love to come here.”

As for the specifics of the visit, it was about relationship building.

“I spent most of my time with coach BJ (Brian Jean-Mary),” Howard explained. “I talked to coach Banks and coach Heupel as well. It was good.”

“I definitely think they like me in the middle of the field. I talked to coach Banks and coach BJ and they just want to use my versatility to be all over the field.

We watched a little film and broke down things. It was great. I love talking football.”

Even though the talk was about playing in the middle of Tim Banks’ defense, Howard feels he could be very versatile and knows at the next level it’s all about playing.

“When you step on campus it’s a different game,” Howard said. “You fit where they need you to help the team. I’m open to anything.”

Howard is trying to see as many schools as he can. He was at South Carolina last weekend. He will see Clemson next weekend.

And he plans to see Tennessee again.

“I will definitely be back. Most likely in the summer,” Howard offered.

The return trip could even be a summer time official visit.

“We only get one bye week in the fall and I definitely need to be there for my team. Being away from my team in the fall is not going to be the best thing for me. I will take one official during my bye week and I will probably take all the others in the summer time.”

The early enrollee will sign in December and right now there’s not favorites or top list of schools.

“It’s really all open now,” Howard said. “I will probably narrow things down early summer but I’m 100% with open right now.”