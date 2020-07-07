VolQuest - 2023 QB Malachi Nelson talks Vol offer, admiration for Peyton and more

2023 QB Malachi Nelson talks Vol offer, admiration for Peyton and more
Los Alamitos, California seems like a long way from Rocky Top, but for 2023 quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson it just doesn't seem that far away.
"The first thing that comes to mind is the greats that have come out of there," Nelson said. " You are talking about Peyton Manning, one of the best quarterbacks ever. To be able to go there and play where he played would be crazy. Another thing is I have family down there which has been cool."
Nelson's great aunt lives in Knoxville. She helped raise both Nelson and his father before moving to Knoxville around 5-6 years ago. That makes the chances of visiting Knoxville even greater as he points out that he would love to make it to Knoxville in the very near future.
"I think that contributes," Nelson said. "I don't have family anywhere else so I'd like to come out there the first chance I get."
It's been a recruitment that has come fast and furious for a kid who just wrapped up his freshman season.
"I didn't see it happening this fast," Nelson said. "I knew at a young age that I had some God given talents and maybe I can do something with this, but definitely not this fast. It's just been a blessing. I didn't really believe it would happen this fast to have 16 offers going into my sophomore year."
Nelson stands 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. He's got quite the arm and has impressed several colleges already.
"I think I'm very versatile when it comes to the position," Nelson said. "I think of myself as a quarterback that can run and not a running quarterback. I always want to throw and I believe I can make most throws in most situations and so I trust my arm. I'm versatile like I said."
This recruitment won't be regional. It's going to be national with some of the best in college football already offering Nelson. He embraces it and looks forward to the process.
"Everyone has equal opportunity," Nelson said. "Every place has something different they bring to the table. I think for me it's about where I feel comfortable and my relationships with the coaches. A couple of years from now when I make my decision, I'll lean on all of that and my family."
Nelson loves to watch others play the position. He watches other high school signal-callers and then of course college and professionals, but which are his favorite to watch?
"There are guys that you want to watch like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Deshaun Watson or more of the exciting guys like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rogers," Nelson said. "There are just so many that do different things and do things that set them apart."
And while he is just now getting to where he can drive a car, Nelson has been watching drives of a different variety for a very long time and one player growing up was always his favorite to watch.
"Growing up I'd have to say it was Peyton Manning," Nelson said. "Nowadays it's Deshaun Watson because I like the way he plays. I loved the way Peyton controlled the game and how he played the game. Every time the Colts or Broncos came on I wanted to watch him play because that's where I want to be one day. Just to watch one of the best to ever do it."