VolQuest - 2023 QB Malachi Nelson talks Vol offer, admiration for Peyton and more

Los Alamitos, California seems like a long way from Rocky Top, but for 2023 quarterback prospect Malachi Nelson it just doesn't seem that far away.

"The first thing that comes to mind is the greats that have come out of there," Nelson said. " You are talking about Peyton Manning, one of the best quarterbacks ever. To be able to go there and play where he played would be crazy. Another thing is I have family down there which has been cool."

Nelson's great aunt lives in Knoxville. She helped raise both Nelson and his father before moving to Knoxville around 5-6 years ago. That makes the chances of visiting Knoxville even greater as he points out that he would love to make it to Knoxville in the very near future.

"I think that contributes," Nelson said. "I don't have family anywhere else so I'd like to come out there the first chance I get."

It's been a recruitment that has come fast and furious for a kid who just wrapped up his freshman season.

"I didn't see it happening this fast," Nelson said. "I knew at a young age that I had some God given talents and maybe I can do something with this, but definitely not this fast. It's just been a blessing. I didn't really believe it would happen this fast to have 16 offers going into my sophomore year."

Nelson stands 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. He's got quite the arm and has impressed several colleges already.

"I think I'm very versatile when it comes to the position," Nelson said. "I think of myself as a quarterback that can run and not a running quarterback. I always want to throw and I believe I can make most throws in most situations and so I trust my arm. I'm versatile like I said."