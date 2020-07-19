VolQuest - 2023 RB Nic Strong breaks down first college offer

Despite in-person visits and camps being off-limits right now due to the coronavirus pandemic; talent can be spotted anywhere. As is the case with 2023 Alabama running back Nic Strong, who picked up an offer from Tennessee Thursday afternoon. “It came out of nowhere, really. I hadn’t been talking to any coaches and the first time I spoke with coach [Brian] Niedermeyer, he offered me,” Strong told Volquest. “I was just happy to talk to a coach. I have a lot of emotions right now, but I’m just trying to enjoy the moment.” Strong is a 5-10, 175-pound tailback out of Randolph High School in Huntsville, Ala. Due to injuries on the offensive side of the football, the rookie running back was charged with leading the offense last fall. He finished the yearwith 799 total yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns in 2019. “When I got the ball, I tried to make the most of it,” Strong reflected. “Coach Niedermeyer said he liked my style of play and that they wanted to get ahead of the pack – because I was ahead of the rest of my class. “He told me they needed someone to carry the ball over the goal line and thought it could be me in the future. He said they really like my skill-set.” Tennessee is Strong’s first offer.

“I haven’t been talking to anyone. Tennessee was the first coaching staff I’ve talked to,” the running back said. “Again, I was so surprised. Right in the moment, they offered. I wasn’t expecting it. I mean, I was hearing that they were interested but never had direct contact before today.” It’s early in Strong’s recruiting journey. He hasn’t been on any visits but has been to a UT game as a fan a couple of years back. “I think I was in seventh grade – a couple of years ago,” Strong remembered. “There was a lot of orange and it was so loud. I can feed off that for sure. I can imagine how the players feel playing in front of them. “The atmosphere was incredible.”

Admittedly, Strong doesn’t know a whole lot about Tennessee right now but is looking forward to learning more. “I know they are building a program right now, but that’s about it,” Strong said. “I’m just really happy right now.” As the process continues, the rising sophomore has certain criteria he will be looking for in coaching staffs who show interest. “They have to want to know me as a person in and out of a uniform and they will need to work with me through my ups and downs,” the prospect said. “I want them to be willing to tell me what I’m doing right and wrong and they’ve got to be hard on me. They need to make me compete.” The running back – who plans to play some cornerback and special teams this upcoming season – now has his first offer. But Strong knows there’s more work to be done. “I’m very joyful right now and trying to stay in the moment,” he concluded. “But I know I have a lot of work to do. I just have one offer. I need more.”