2023 SEC Media Day lineup announced
The kickoff to "talking season" now has a date.
SEC Media Days, the week-long event featuring all 14 of the league's head coaches and select players on a press circuit will be held July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville, the conference announced Thursday.
It will be the first time the event has been held in the Music City and only the third time ever outside of Birmingham, Alabama.
While a more detailed schedule that includes times will be released at a later date, the current schedule provides the days each coach will speak, including Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
Heupel, who will likely be accompanied by three players, is slated to speak to the media on Thursday, July 20.
After leading Tennessee to its first 11 win season in more than 20 years as well as wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl, the Vols enter Heupel's third season with plenty of expectations.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt are among Tennessee's departures, but it returns quarterback Joe Milton III, receivers Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton and running backs Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson on the offensive side.
Tennessee opens its 2023 season against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Below is the rest of the media days schedule.
MONDAY, July 17
LSU - Brian Kelly
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
TUESDAY, July 18
Auburn - Hugh Freeze
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Mississippi State - Zach Arnett
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Alabama - Nick Saban
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
THURSDAY, July 20
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.