The kickoff to "talking season" now has a date.

SEC Media Days, the week-long event featuring all 14 of the league's head coaches and select players on a press circuit will be held July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville, the conference announced Thursday.

It will be the first time the event has been held in the Music City and only the third time ever outside of Birmingham, Alabama.

While a more detailed schedule that includes times will be released at a later date, the current schedule provides the days each coach will speak, including Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel, who will likely be accompanied by three players, is slated to speak to the media on Thursday, July 20.

After leading Tennessee to its first 11 win season in more than 20 years as well as wins over Florida, LSU, Alabama and Clemson in the Orange Bowl, the Vols enter Heupel's third season with plenty of expectations.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt are among Tennessee's departures, but it returns quarterback Joe Milton III, receivers Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton and running backs Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson on the offensive side.

Tennessee opens its 2023 season against Virginia on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Below is the rest of the media days schedule.



MONDAY, July 17



LSU - Brian Kelly



Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher





TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn - Hugh Freeze

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Mississippi State - Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt - Clark Lea





WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Florida - Billy Napier

Kentucky - Mark Stoops





THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

South Carolina - Shane Beamer

Tennessee - Josh Heupel