Tennessee basketball drops in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee extended its win streak in emphatic fashion over the weekend, using a prolific shooting start to soundly beat Oklahoma, 70-52 on Saturday.

The Vols, who were coming off of a historic five-game stretch against ranked teams, beat the Sooners on the road after back-to-back top 15 wins over Florida and Missouri. Those triumphs weren't enough to move them in the polls, though.

Tennessee (20-4, 7-4 SEC) drooped one spot to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, one day before the Vols play Kentucky (16-7, 5-5) for the second time in less then a month at Rupp Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

It marks the 74th-straight week that Tennessee has been ranked in the poll.

The Vols fell despite No. 1 Auburn being toppled by Florida and No. 2 Duke losing on the road at Clemson. The Gators, who Tennessee beat by 20 at home one week ago, leapt to No. 3 where they are tied with Duke and Alabama took the No. 2 spot.

Auburn maintained its top billing.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Texas A&M moved up to No. 8 as the fifth team from the league inside the top 10, and Kentucky was No. 15.

Ole Miss ascended to No. 19 and Missouri tumbled to No. 21 after two-straight defeats. Mississippi State stayed put at No. 22.

The Vols will play three of its next five games on the road, including two-straight at LSU and Texas A&M.

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday at Food City Center (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in the second regular season meeting between the two teams.