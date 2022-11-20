Keith now joins a loaded 2023 Tennessee recruiting class that ranks 11th in the country — highlighted by five-star Nico Iamaleava and many other star players.

On Sunday, 2023 three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced his commitment to Tennessee . The former Kentucky commit backed off his pledge to the Wildcats a couple of weeks ago and has since been trending toward the Vols.

The 6-foot-1 223-pound star back had backed off his pledge in early November and was receiving interest from Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee for his commitment. However, the Vols stuck out right away by getting him on campus for a visit with their huge 66-24 win against Missouri and that is when he really fell in love with the place.

One thing that also helped put his commitment in motion was the decommitment of 2023 three-star athlete Will Stallings, which opened up a spot for Keith to take. He was on the radar for the staff for quite some time, and the Vols were eager to land his commitment.

As a senior this season for Birmingham (Ala.) Parker, Keith had a terrific campaign — recording 119 carries for 698 yards and nine touchdowns only through seven games, helping Parker to a 7-5 record.

Keith is a great fit for this Vols’ offense and should be a great player once he gets on campus in Knoxville.