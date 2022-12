Bishop — a 5-foot-11, 190-pound prospect — played at Karns High School in Knoxville and will stay home to suit up in the Orange and White.

It’s another big National Signing Day win for Tennessee, which has landed a commitment from 2023 three-star in-state running back DeSean Bishop .

Bishop recently reopened his recruitment after announcing his decommitment from Coastal Carolina. He ended up choosing the Vols over Appalachian State as they were the other finalist for his talents.

Bishop brings some solid talent to the team and should compliment fellow 2023 Tennessee running back commit Khalifa Keith.

Bishop is a speedy and shifty running back who is a nice addition to the Vols’ roster for the 2023 season.