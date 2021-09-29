2024 ATH Brandon Winton enjoys first game as recruit in Neyland Stadium

Brandon Winton grew up attending Tennessee football games with his dad who is a fan of the Vols. Being in Neyland Stadium this past Saturday to see Tennessee take on Pittsburgh was different for Winton, however. He was in the building for the first time as a recruit. “It was good,” Winton told VolQuest. “The crowd was super loud, the coaching staff was super cool, it was all a really good experience. That was my first game at Tennessee being actually recruited so that was real cool.” “I got to go to the game, I got to be on the field, I got to talk to a couple of players, I got to talk to Coach Burns and Coach Martinez.”

The 2024 athlete from just down the road at the Webb School of Knoxville didn’t grow up a Tennessee fan like his dad, but that’s because he’s not a fan of any team in any sport. He simply just likes football. Still, the visit was special for Winton, who was offered by the Vols over the summer on June 5 after camping the day before. It allowed him to catch back up with Vols receivers coach Kodi Burns. “I like Coach Burns,” Winton said. “He’s super cool. He lets his receivers rock out and that’s the type of coach I like. Against Pitt, I feel like they threw the ball a good amount. The receivers weren’t running routes that I wouldn’t want to, so I liked what I saw from them.”

Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez may have left the biggest impression on Winton. “He’s super cool,” Winton said. “He’s probably one of the coolest coaches on the coaching staff. He is really straight up and not going to sugar coat anything for you. That’s what I like about him. “Coach Martinez said they like my size and that I compete real hard. They tell me that I’m a dog and they want me to keep being that dog to get where I’m going, so I’m just going to keep doing that.” Saturday’s trip to Tennessee was the first visit of the season for Winton. After visiting the Vols, Virginia Tech and West Virginia over the summer, Winton currently has visits to see Notre Dame, the Hokies, Kentucky and East Tennessee State this fall. Even in the midst of his travels this fall, Winton says he’ll be keeping an eye on Josh Heupel’s first season. “I want to see them have a good winning season and compete, just trying to prove that point that they’re not the same team in the SEC that they have been,” Winton said.

