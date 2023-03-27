As college programs transitioned their focus into the 2024 recruiting class, a wave of offers went out to prospects following their junior seasons. One prospect whose recruitment picked up along the way was Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville linebacker D'Angelo Barber. The four-star has picked up 12 of his 16 offers since January. Included in those offers is one from Tennessee that came on February 27. After receiving the offer from the Vols, Barber already made plans to visit Knoxville – and that happened with him making it to Rocky Top earlier this month. Barber caught up with VolReport to describe how the visit went.

Barber had the opportunity to meet with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary while on his visit – which was a highlight from his time in Knoxville. "The thing I liked the most about the visit was just having a sit-down talk with Coach Brian Jean-Mary," Barber told VolReport. The linebackers coach left a significant impression on the four-star linebacker with how much he already cared about his future. "The talk with Coach Jean-Mary was about the type of guy he is – not just with football, but away from football as well," Barber said. "He is 100% involved in his players' lives to make sure that when it's time to take the shoulder pads and cleats off for the last time that you leave the sport with no regrets." This style of recruiting and coaching has gained Barber's attention. "You [will] know, without a doubt, you did everything to make yourself successful – whether in football or just life, period," he said.

2024 linebacker D'Angelo Barber with Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary while on his visit.