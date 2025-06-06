Tennessee football 4-star OL target to announce decision this weekend

Four-star offensive tackle Micah Smith is set to make his college decision on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The No. 160 player in the 2026 class and No. 17 tackle is deciding between Tennessee football, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, UCLA and Illinois.
He stands at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds out of Vero Beach, Florida.
Smith was recently in Knoxville to see Tennessee on March 30. He posted an image with Vols five-star freshman offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. and of him inside Neyland Stadium the following day.
On his Twitter/X account, he posted a video of him reacting to the visit.
"Great visit to the University of Tennessee," Smith said. "Knoxville was amazing. The drive, as soon as we got off the plane, the drive into Knoxville was a beautiful place. That's somewhere I could myself raising my future family. The coaches, it was like a family vibe. The facilities were amazing. It's just the town of Knoxville is just crazy. I enjoyed watching the scrimmage. The scrimmage, they got after it. Their scheme is something I could see myself playing in. That's why I enjoyed Tennessee."
Will Tennessee close the deal?
The official announcement will be made on Saturday at his high school. On Thursday, Rivals analyst Cody Carpentier with OrangeBloods changed his prediction from Alabama to UCLA.
Time will tell if that's what Smith will ultimately decide, though.
UT currently owns commitments from eight players in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 18 class in the country.
The Vols' top asset is five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon. He is the No. 1 signal caller in the class and No. 2 overall player.
While he isn't a five-star just yet, Tyreek King also has the chance to join Brandon in the club. The slot receiver out of Knoxville Catholic is the top player at his position and No. 29 player in the class.
Other four-star commits in the boat include tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and the most recent addition, edge rusher Zach Groves.
Committed three-star recruits include linebacker Braylon Outlaw, edge rusher CJ Edwards and wide receiver Tyran Evans.
