Tennessee football 4-star OL target to announce decision this weekend

Four-star offensive tackle Micah Smith is set to make his college decision on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The No. 160 player in the 2026 class and No. 17 tackle is deciding between Tennessee football, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, UCLA and Illinois. He stands at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds out of Vero Beach, Florida. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Smith was recently in Knoxville to see Tennessee on March 30. He posted an image with Vols five-star freshman offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. and of him inside Neyland Stadium the following day. On his Twitter/X account, he posted a video of him reacting to the visit. "Great visit to the University of Tennessee," Smith said. "Knoxville was amazing. The drive, as soon as we got off the plane, the drive into Knoxville was a beautiful place. That's somewhere I could myself raising my future family. The coaches, it was like a family vibe. The facilities were amazing. It's just the town of Knoxville is just crazy. I enjoyed watching the scrimmage. The scrimmage, they got after it. Their scheme is something I could see myself playing in. That's why I enjoyed Tennessee."