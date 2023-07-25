2024 four-star N.C. guard Bishop Boswell high on Vols, will visit this fall
Tennessee has recently shifted its recruiting efforts towards a group of new recruits in the 2024 class – one of which is four-star Charlotte (N.C.) point guard Bishop Boswell.
The Vols extended an offer to Boswell on July 8 following his time on the summer EYBL circuit, where he led his AAU team – CP3, which featured two top-30 recruits on the wing – in the following statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Tennessee has made the point guard a priority target ever since.
Boswell has taken notice of Tennessee's staff's recruiting efforts and plans to return the favor with an official visit, according to an assistant coach at Myers Park (N.C.).
That visit will take place on the weekend of September 8-10, when Tennessee's football team will host Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium.
Boswell has also scheduled official visits to Wake Forest and Georgia as well. He also visited Xavier and Missouri in the past month. All of these schools were included in the top six the four-star recently announced.
COMMITMENT TIMELINE
The plan for Boswell is to have a commitment decision made before his senior season starts.
Boswell joins Chase McCarty as 2024 targets who have scheduled official visits to Knoxville in the upcoming months. McCarty will officially visit from August 25-27.
