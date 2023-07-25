Tennessee has recently shifted its recruiting efforts towards a group of new recruits in the 2024 class – one of which is four-star Charlotte (N.C.) point guard Bishop Boswell.

The Vols extended an offer to Boswell on July 8 following his time on the summer EYBL circuit, where he led his AAU team – CP3, which featured two top-30 recruits on the wing – in the following statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Tennessee has made the point guard a priority target ever since.

