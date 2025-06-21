Tennessee football named a finalist for 4-star DE committing on Sunday

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

He will pick between the Vols, Michigan , Purdue , Miami and Alabama .

Jerimy Finch Jr. , the No. 29 defensive end in the 2026 class, will pick his school of choice at noon ET on June 22.

A Tennessee football defensive end target is set to come off the board on Sunday.

Other schools Finch was considering late in his recruitment included LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, Indiana and Illinois.

Finch is coming off an official visit to see Tennessee. He previously had scheduled officials to Purdue, Alabama, LSU and Miami. However, he swapped the Tigers out with Michigan to visit the Wolverines, instead.

Finch also made it to Knoxville last summer in the late stage of July. He was able to connect with head coach Josh Heupel and position coaches Rodney Garner and Levorn 'Chop' Harbin in that time.

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 33 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.