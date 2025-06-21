Two former Tennessee basketball one-and-dones back on UTs campus

A pair of former Tennessee basketball freshmen standouts are back in Knoxville.
Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, both five-stars in the 2020 class, made a stop by the Vols' gym to check up on their former programs.
Both are currently carving out roles in the NBA and are in the off-season.
Johnson joined Tennessee as the No. 18 ranked player in the class out of Bell Buckle, Tennessee.
In one season in Knoxville, Johnson played in 27 games while starting in 17. In that time, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. This came on 44.9% shooting from the field and 27.1% on 3-pointers.
He was ultimately named to the SEC All-Freshman team and selected 21st overall in the following NBA draft.
After bouncing around the league to begin his career, Johnson is starting to stick with the Nets. This was his second year with the franchise after playing for three teams in his first three years in the league.
Johnson played in 79 games this year while starting in 56. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the floor and 31.4% on deep balls.
He also tossed in 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per outing.
Brooklyn finished 12th in the East, two spots shy of a play-in berth. These pair of spots were separated by 11 games, though.
Spring was the No. 16 prospect in the 2020 class out of IMG Academy when he joined the Vols.
In his lone season, he played in 25 games while starting 15 of them. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. This was on 46.7% shooting from the field and 43.5% on 3-pointers.
He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and went on to be picked No. 28 overall in the following NBA draft.
After winning a title with the Celtics a year ago, Springer was dealt to the Jazz midway through this season. This is his third team in four years in the league.
Before the trade, Springer played in 26 games, all off the bench with Boston. He averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per game in this time.
After the move, his minutes nearly tripled in Utah. He appeared in 17 games while making two starts. In that time, he averaged 3.8 points on 41.1% shooting from the field and 20.7% on 3-pointers. He also averaged two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
The Jazz missed the playoffs with the worst record in the NBA at 17-65.
