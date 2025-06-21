Two former Tennessee basketball one-and-dones back on UTs campus

(Photo by Tennessee Basketball Twitter/X (@Vol_Hoops))

A pair of former Tennessee basketball freshmen standouts are back in Knoxville. Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, both five-stars in the 2020 class, made a stop by the Vols' gym to check up on their former programs. Both are currently carving out roles in the NBA and are in the off-season.

Johnson joined Tennessee as the No. 18 ranked player in the class out of Bell Buckle, Tennessee. In one season in Knoxville, Johnson played in 27 games while starting in 17. In that time, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. This came on 44.9% shooting from the field and 27.1% on 3-pointers. He was ultimately named to the SEC All-Freshman team and selected 21st overall in the following NBA draft. After bouncing around the league to begin his career, Johnson is starting to stick with the Nets. This was his second year with the franchise after playing for three teams in his first three years in the league. Johnson played in 79 games this year while starting in 56. He averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the floor and 31.4% on deep balls. He also tossed in 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal per outing. Brooklyn finished 12th in the East, two spots shy of a play-in berth. These pair of spots were separated by 11 games, though.