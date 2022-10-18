Kaleb Beasley – a four-star in-state cornerback out of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. – is set to announce his commitment decision on Friday night following his game against Christ Presbyterian Academy.

"I will be COMMITTING to a school after my game Friday," Beasley wrote on Twitter. "Need everyone to come out!"

Rated as the sixth-best player in the state of Tennessee for the 2024 class, Beasley has been a top target for the Vols' coaching staff for quite some time – and the defender has UT among his final schools. Back in July, Beasley unveiled a top-10 list that featured Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma.

A 6-foot, 175-pound corner, Beasley has been on Tennessee's campus in Knoxville multiple times this season – including on Saturday when the Vols pulled off a monumental win over Alabama in an electric atmosphere. Now, just a few days after his visit to Rocky Top, Beasley is ready to announce his commitment decision.

Looking at Tennessee's current 2024 recruiting class, the Vols recently landed a commitment from Greenville (S.C.) four-star athlete Mazeo Bennett. The group also features four-star Bradenton (Fla.) defensive end Jonathan Echols and three-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) defensive end Carson Gentle.

Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class currently ranks No. 9 in Rivals.com's 2024 Team Rankings. Landing Beasley would be another significant addition for Josh Heupel and the Vols.