2024 four-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) ATH Boo Carter – a Tennessee commit – joined the team over the summer after transferring in, and picked up where he left off at the end of last season. The only difference is Carter went up to the highest classification and is still producing on both sides of the ball at an elite level.

Bradley Central had not beaten Maryville in quite some time, but many were anticipating that changing on Friday. A new addition to the Bears – who was not there last year – was certainly going to play a key role.

Fans flooded the stadium at Bradley Central (Tenn.) High School on Friday night as the Bears took on Maryville (Tenn.) in a big-time high school football regional showdown.

Carter was a huge part of the success on both offense and defense. The senior defender probably had double-digit tackles – or close to it – to add to easily over 100 all-purpose yards, which 61 of those come on a touchdown run following a screen catch.

"We've been practicing for this all week," Carter said. "We focused on communication, and tonight we did our part and came out with the win."

The very versatile and dangerous playmaker put much of his skillset in this one play as he cuts from one side of the field all the way to the other while juking multiple defenders on his way to the end zone.

"I was just thinking of getting in the end zone," Carter told VolReport. "Every time I touch the ball, I'm trying to score. ... The coach gave me the opportunity, and I did what I had to do."

Carter had limited touches in the second half, but when the Bears needed it the most, No. 6 dug down deep. The soon-to-be Vol bullied his way for a first down in the closing moment of the fourth quarter to ice the game away as Maryville fought hard all the way to the finish.

The coveted in-state commit for the Vols was ready to see Tennessee's season opener as well.

"I expect them to come out with the outcome like we did as well," Carter said Friday night. "I know they've been practicing hard like us, and I believe Coach Heup and the guys can get the job done."

Carter and his current high school teammate – and future college teammate – Marcus Goree Jr. were both granted their wish as Josh Heupel led his Vols team to Nashville and picked up a 49-13 win over Virginia.

The Bradley Central student-athlete is new to the school, but has been able to fit right in. Having friends that were already there has surely made the transition that much smoother for Carter. Being around Goree Jr. has been good for both parties.

"Me and Marcus go at it in practice. I push him as hard as I can," Carter said. "Next year, we are fixing to be at Tennessee together, so we gotta keep working. ... We're trying to come in and get a starting job."

The four-star talent still has a guy on his target list, and he is getting all of the attention that Carter has to offer.

"Danny Okoye – that's really my main target right now," Carter told VolReport.

