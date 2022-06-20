2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle visits Tennessee for first time

2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle's whirlwind of a summer is coming to a close.

The Dorchester, South Carolina native pieced together one final recruiting trip late last week and through the weekend before returning home to shift his attention to his junior season at Woodland High School.

Pringle started with a workout at Georgia late last week before participating in Rivals' Underclassman Challenge in Atlanta on Friday. He then traveled north to Virginia for a visit with the Cavaliers on Saturday prior to wrapping up the trip with a stop on Rocky Top Sunday afternoon.

“I really enjoyed it," Pringle told Volquest about his visit. "I did a photo shoot, a couple of meetings with coaches, a tour of the facility, a campus tour. The main thing were the meetings with the coaches and we also went out to lunch. We really just hung out and I got to know the coaching staff better.

“I really like the stadium. I knew it was big, but it was even bigger in person. Knoxville seems like a really nice town and campus is just beautiful. I just really enjoyed my time there.”

The highlight of Pringle's stop at Tennessee was sitting down with the coaches. Particularly sitting down with Vols offensive line coach Glen Elarbee for a film session.

“We had a whole film session and everything," Pringle said. "I love Coach Elarbee. He’s a really good coach and seems like a really genuine person. I really enjoyed spending time with him.

"He shared some little things with me to improve my game that he thinks will take me to the highest level. Just some hand placement things, feet movement things and just some advanced techniques."

Pringle is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in Rivals' 2024 recruiting rankings. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman is considered the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country.

Schools are recruiting Pringle as a tackle and although he maintains he can play all five offensive line positions, tackle is indeed the position he prefers to play.

“I think Tennessee is one of the only schools that have broke down my film with me," Pringle said. "I really enjoyed that and getting tips that are going to help me. Several coaches and one of the Tennessee offensive lineman were all in there. I was getting tips and knowledge from everybody."

It wasn't just Elarbee who stood out to Pringle on his visit. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel left a lasting impact.

"Coach Heupel isn't cliche like every other head coach," Pringle said. "He told me everything about campus and asked me if there’s anything I wanted to know. He told me about all of the traditions and the facts about the campus. Just talking to him was more about common conversation than it being all about football. I like that because it was more so about getting to know him as a person other than him just telling me to come play for him.”

The next step in Pringle's recruitment will come in September when he releases his top 10 schools, which is why he went on these last couple of visits in order to begin narrowing things down.

Pringle also plans on returning to Knoxville in September when Tennessee hosts Florida on Sept. 24.

“That’s why I did these last visits," Pringle said. "Just so I could see what I need to see that way when my top 10 comes out in September, that will be about the schools I visited. What I liked, didn’t like. Stuff like that.”

"The plan is to get back up for a game this fall. We talked about coming up for a game and it’ll probably be the Florida game.”

South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State are the schools that Pringle is hearing from most frequently right now.