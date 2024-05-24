2025 4-star DB Lagonza Hayward joins list of Tennessee visitors for weekend
Another highly sought-after recruit will visit Tennessee football this weekend.
The Vols will host Lagonza Hayward, a four-star safety out of Lyons, Georgia.
He is the No. 12 safety in the country and No. 30 player in the Peach State.
Hayward joins David Sanders Jr. and Jaime Ffrench Jr. as notable announced visitors for the weekend. All three have been heavily peer-recruited by four-star quarterback commit George MacIntyre.
MacIntyre took to Twitter/X to continue this peer-recruitment ahead of the weekend.
Hayward picked up his offer from Tennessee on November 3, 2023. The Vols have been after him since then as he's continued to gain more and more traction on the recruiting scene.
He dropped a Top 7 schools list on May 7 that included Tennessee. It also featured Florida State, South Carolina, USC, Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
He has trips to see both the Gators and Seminoles for official visits in the works, as well. Both are scheduled for June.
