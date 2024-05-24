Another highly sought-after recruit will visit Tennessee football this weekend. The Vols will host Lagonza Hayward, a four-star safety out of Lyons, Georgia. He is the No. 12 safety in the country and No. 30 player in the Peach State. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Hayward joins David Sanders Jr. and Jaime Ffrench Jr. as notable announced visitors for the weekend. All three have been heavily peer-recruited by four-star quarterback commit George MacIntyre. MacIntyre took to Twitter/X to continue this peer-recruitment ahead of the weekend.

